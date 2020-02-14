Cowards hide behind Mseleku when they want isithembu

I was brought up in what most would call a staunch Zulu culture. In fact, I am so entrenched in it that I still frown at Jozi modern folks who butcher the language and misinterpret the traditions.

While I could not possibly imagine myself pushing my third allocated night shift on the monthly wife rotation roster, I do understand and respect those who do agree to enter into these stokvel type of marriages.

Many of our foremothers thrived in such settings and many more of our peers are reinventing the image of polygamy and reforming the institution into an environment where women don't lose their power or dignity.

Generally, the women who are open to isithembu would go into a marriage well aware that there is a possibility of a few others taking up space in their husband's home.

Especially in this country, with there being laws that govern the protection of such marriage and the processes of ensuring that the wives are treated equally and with the same dignity afforded to marriages of western tradition.

It is a choice. And more importantly, it is a privilege that is only extended to men who embrace the tradition and marry in accordance to customary law from the get-go.

So you would think all men who desire the compliment of having multiple wives would make it known some time between the courting, the dinner outings, shopping sprees and marriage proposal. No?