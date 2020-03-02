Mzansi Magic slams 'attacks' on Musa Mseleku over polygamy-themed show

Mzansi Magic have defended Mnakwethu host Musa Mseleku after the popular polygamist came under fire on social media.

Fans have complained several times about how women are humiliated at the hands of Mnakwethu and the men who feature on the show. Musa has received a lot of that backlash, and Mzansi Magic took to Twitter to issue a brief statement.

"It is unfortunate that Musa Mseleku, our host for Mnakwethu which airs on channel 161 on Tuesdays, was attacked on social media on 23 February 2020. The show was not intended to bring harm to the women featured in it, the Zulu culture and most importantly its host, Musa Mseleku."

Over the last few weeks, Musa has been subjected to a major backlash on social media as a result of the observed pattern on the reality show that sees men bring their long-time side-chicks to their wives to ask for their blessing.

Mzansi Magic said the aim of the show was never to disrespect women or the Zulu culture in any way, but rather to "stimulate" conversation.

"The series was designed to stimulate conversation around social issues that are dealt with in private however they affect the broader society."