WATCH | ‘There's no xenophobia here’: refugee speaks out against 'chance-taking' members of Cape Town group

"I made a big mistake [joining this group of refugees]. Even now, some refugees are watching me talking to you. If they see me talking to you maybe they will attack me," said a refugee who asked to remain anonymous for fear of his safety.

The man is one of the hundreds of refugees who are squatting in Cape Town's CBD. The group was removed by law enforcement officials on Sunday after a court order allowed the city to enforce its bylaws by removing the group and their structures.

The refugee group has claimed xenophobia is putting their lives at risk and they want to be moved to another country.

However, the anonymous refugee from inside the group said this is "nonsense".