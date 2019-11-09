Chad da Don continues to flaunt his new romance

While they were together, Chad and Kelly faced several challenges during their whirlwind romance,

The pair, who hooked up on the set of Kelly's music video shoot last year, had to defend the love for each other and in an interview with TransAfrica Radio, Kelly opened up about the difficulties couples sometimes face in interracial relationships.

“There are parts of SA that are very welcoming to cross-race couples. There are parts of SA where when you step in people look at you funny and there are certain remarks. But for us, we don't really care.”

She said that she's never been the kind of person to see colour and just falls in love with whoever she falls in love with. “Being in this relationship has taught me that. It has taught me that love has no colour”.