Entertainment

Chad da Don continues to flaunt his new romance

By Masego Seemela - 09 November 2019 - 12:22
Chad da Don is in love, again!
Chad da Don is in love, again!
Image: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

Chad da Don has evidently moved on after calling it quits with singer Kelly Khumalo.

Not so long ago Chad and Kelly were apparently crazy in love, were even reportedly engaged and even got matching tattoos on their ring fingers. 

Now Chad has seemingly moved on to his “ride or die” new girlfriend, model Carlla Poggenpoel.

Smitten by his new boo, Chad shared a cozy snap last Wednesday on Instagram and wrote, “Ride or die. No matter what.”

View this post on Instagram

Ride or Die No Matter what ??

A post shared by Same Shit Different Day (@chad_da_don_official) on

Since coming out about his new love interest, Chad isn't holding anything back and showing his love for his new bae with loved-up photos and videos on Instagram stories.

View this post on Instagram

Enjoy Your Weekend ✨? Don’t @ me

A post shared by Same Shit Different Day (@chad_da_don_official) on

While they were together, Chad and Kelly faced several challenges during their whirlwind romance, 

The pair, who hooked up on the set of Kelly's music video shoot last year, had to defend the love for each other and in an interview with TransAfrica Radio, Kelly opened up about the difficulties couples sometimes face in interracial relationships.

“There are parts of SA that are very welcoming to cross-race couples. There are parts of SA where when you step in people look at you funny and there are certain remarks. But for us, we don't really care.”

She said that she's never been the kind of person to see colour and just falls in love with whoever she falls in love with. “Being in this relationship has taught me that. It has taught me that love has no colour”.

Chad da Don reflects on horror car crash: I realise what life means now

It's been two years since fans feared the worst after reports of Chad da Don being involved in a horror car crash and the star says his life has ...
Entertainment
1 month ago

Kelly Khumalo: Having another go at love

Unless Shwa receives an invite to Kelly Khumalo and Chad da Don's wedding, she will regard this as a publicity stunt as many people have ...
Shwashwi
11 months ago

Kelly Khumalo plays coy about 'engagement' to Chad da Don

Lovebirds Kelly Khumalo and Chad da Don sent the rumour mill into overdrive after they confirmed that they had taken things to the next level.
Entertainment
11 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Proud fans erupt as triumphant Boks celebrate in Pretoria and Joburg
'I saw victory in their eyes' - Ramaphosa as Boks kick off tour of champions
X