SA still has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, says NICD

SA still has no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed on Saturday.

The confirmation comes on the heels of news of Africa’s first confirmed case of the deadly virus in Egypt and an announcement by Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) that it had registered its first suspected case of the virus.

AFP reported that Egypt's health ministry on Friday announced the continent’s first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

The sufferer was not Egyptian, the ministry said in a statement, without specifying the nationality.

“The ministry has taken preventative measures and is monitoring the patient ... who is stable,” AFP quoted health ministry spokesperson Khaled Megahed as saying.

Egyptian authorities had notified the World Health Organisation and the patient had been placed in quarantined isolation in hospital, the news agency reported.