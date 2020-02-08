WATCH | Shauwn Mkhize and Sbahle's dance moves will melt your heart

Shauwn Mkhize, known as Mam'Mkhize, celebrated in style when her son Andile Mpisane's second single, titled Umgcimbi and featuring Distruction Boyz and Danone, dropped recently.

Shauwn has caused a traffic jam in Noord Street with her flashy lifestyle and captured Mzansi's heart through her reality show Kwa Mam'Mkhize. Her Instagram followers climbed to 100,000 followers after the show started.

Shauwn is a present mother who loves her children to death and supports their career choices. She gets involved in their life, despite her hectic schedule.

So it was little surprise that her and Sbahle Mpisane's excitement was on another level, and their dance moves are on steroids.

Cava the video.