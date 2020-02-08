Entertainment

WATCH | Shauwn Mkhize and Sbahle's dance moves will melt your heart

By Nonhlanhla Msibi - 08 February 2020 - 14:36
Shauwn Mkhize and Sbahle Mpisane celebrated Andile Mpisane's new single with saucy dance moves.
Shauwn Mkhize and Sbahle Mpisane celebrated Andile Mpisane's new single with saucy dance moves.
Image: Instagram

Shauwn Mkhize, known as Mam'Mkhize, celebrated in style when her son Andile Mpisane's second single, titled Umgcimbi and featuring Distruction Boyz and Danone, dropped recently.

Shauwn has caused a traffic jam in Noord Street with her flashy lifestyle and captured Mzansi's heart through her reality show Kwa Mam'Mkhize. Her Instagram followers climbed to 100,000 followers after the show started.

Shauwn is a present mother who loves her children to death and supports their career choices. She gets involved in their life, despite her hectic schedule.

So it was little surprise that her and Sbahle Mpisane's excitement was on another level, and their dance moves are on steroids.

Cava the video.

Sbahle Mpisane: My recovery has been the toughest journey of my life

It's been a long, hard journey for Sbahle.
Pic of The Day
2 weeks ago

'My recovery is going really well' -Sbahle Mpisane

Despite having it all, fitness fundi, TV personality and social media celebrity Sbahle Mpisane felt like life was so unfair to her when she was ...
Entertainment
4 weeks ago

5 celeb workouts that will have you resisting the urge to pig out at Christmas lunch

These celebs will have you thinking twice about "over doing it" this festive season.
Pic of The Day
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
World Cancer Day: Meet the doctor providing free surgeries in Cape Town
X