Sbahle Mpisane: I know who was responsible for my car accident

Just over a year after she was involved in a horror car crash that almost claimed her life, Sbahle Mpisane has opened up about the process of regaining her memory.

The fitness fundi spent several months in hospital with serious injuries after the crash.

It's been a long road to recovery for Sbahle who has not only had to fight her way back physically, but was also left with serious amnesia.

Taking to Instagram Live recently, Sbahle revealed that she's been having flash backs of the accident.