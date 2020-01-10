'My recovery is going really well' -Sbahle Mpisane

Despite having it all, fitness fundi, TV personality and social media celebrity Sbahle Mpisane felt like life was so unfair to her when she was seriously injured in a car crash in 2018.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE a day after the debut of a reality show showcasing her “family's world”, Mpisane said if it wasn’t for her stepmother, millionaire businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, she would still be crying.

“From the person I used to be and then I wake up in hospital like that ... these things make you sad. But you think, what's next. Depression and everything will hit it. I said instead of crying about something I can't change, let me try harder and make my situation better.

“Mom was always motivating me. She was my support system because I was basically crying and saying oh my gosh, life is so unfair.”

Mpisane said South Africans would only get a glimpse into her recovery process on the reality show, Kwa Mam'Mkhize.

“The recovery is not about TV. It's about myself. My mom did include a few parts of my recovery, which is good, but it's not a reality show where you will see a full view of Sbahle's recovery.

“It's about my mom. We will be in the show and everyone will see our bond and what we get up to.”