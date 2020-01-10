Entertainment

'My recovery is going really well' -Sbahle Mpisane

By NIVASHNI NAIR - 10 January 2020 - 13:52
Sbahle Mpisane is not letting her injuries get in the way of living her dreams.
Image: Instagram/Sbahle Mpisane

Despite having it all, fitness fundi, TV personality and social media celebrity Sbahle Mpisane felt like life was so unfair to her when she was seriously injured in a car crash in 2018.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE a day after the debut of a reality show showcasing her “family's world”, Mpisane said if it wasn’t for her stepmother, millionaire businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, she would still be crying.

“From the person I used to be and then I wake up in hospital like that ... these things make you sad. But you think, what's next. Depression and everything will hit it. I said instead of crying about something I can't change, let me try harder and make my situation better.

“Mom was always motivating me. She was my support system because I was basically crying and saying oh my gosh, life is so unfair.”

Mpisane said South Africans would only get a glimpse into her recovery process on the reality show, Kwa Mam'Mkhize.

“The recovery is not about TV. It's about myself. My mom did include a few parts of my recovery, which is good, but it's not a reality show where you will see a full view of Sbahle's recovery.

“It's about my mom. We will be in the show and everyone will see our bond and what we get up to.”

She said there was no pressure for her to display her recovery process in the show.  

“Mom understood the state I was in. She knew my confidence level wasn’t as high as it used to be. My recovery is going super well and I can't wait to share it fully with everyone.”

