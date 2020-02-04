'Bullied' boy tried to take life
An 11-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after he tried to commit suicide as a result of continuous bullying at his school.
The grade 6 pupil at Drommedaris Primary School in Reiger Park, Boksburg, tried to hang himself with his school tie at his home on Thursday last week. His devastated grandmother, who cannot be named to protect the boy's identity, said the past few days had been daunting for her family.
"On Thursday, my grandson came back home from school and I could see something was amiss. He sat on the sofa and immediately went to his room and returned again to sit on the same sofa and a couple of minutes later he went back to his bedroom," she said.
"After a few minutes his 10-year-old brother followed him to the bedroom and that is when he saw him hanging from the wardrobe. I don't know what could have happened if the brother did not follow him," said the grandmother.
She said her grandson has been the victim of bullying ever since he started at the school.
"In 2015, they used to force him to get give them money and I reported the matter to the principal. I was under the impression that it was taken care of as there were no incidents after that. It was only in November last year when I heard that there were eight boys who were beating him.
"I went to the principal who said she will take care of the situation. I heard that even this year the bullying did not stop as he was beaten every day by some grade 7 boys. It pains me because he is such a quiet boy. I guess on Thursday it became too much for him and he decided to take his life," she said.
The grandmother said her grandson went into a coma for two days but was now improving.
Bullying has been under the spotlight in Gauteng since schools reopened last month.
A 17-year-old boy was admitted to hospital on Wednesday last week after he was allegedly slam-dunked onto the concrete by a 15-year-old fellow pupil. The pupil has been suspended from school.
In another incident, a 19-year-old grade 12 pupil at Modiri Secondary School is expected to appear in court tomorrow. She was arrested on Thursday last week after a video circulated on social media where she is seen throwing punches at the victim.
Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department is aware of and saddened by the alleged attempted suicide.
