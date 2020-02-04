'Bullied' boy tried to take life

An 11-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after he tried to commit suicide as a result of continuous bullying at his school.

The grade 6 pupil at Drommedaris Primary School in Reiger Park, Boksburg, tried to hang himself with his school tie at his home on Thursday last week. His devastated grandmother, who cannot be named to protect the boy's identity, said the past few days had been daunting for her family.

"On Thursday, my grandson came back home from school and I could see something was amiss. He sat on the sofa and immediately went to his room and returned again to sit on the same sofa and a couple of minutes later he went back to his bedroom," she said.

"After a few minutes his 10-year-old brother followed him to the bedroom and that is when he saw him hanging from the wardrobe. I don't know what could have happened if the brother did not follow him," said the grandmother.

She said her grandson has been the victim of bullying ever since he started at the school.