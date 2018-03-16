Simz Ngema finally debuts on The Queen and she brought files!
Simz Ngema's new TV character should be elected to the office of the public protector because the girl has brought more files than the storage cabinet could fit.
The star‚ who took a break from the small screen after the death of her husband‚ Dumi Masilela last year‚ finally made her debut on popular drama series The Queen on Thursday night as Slay Queen Buhle.
Fans first heard about Buhle when she made a secret call to Kea (played by Dineo Moeketsi) to warn her about her new boo Tebogo (played by Fezile Makhanya).
The masses were intrigued.
Who is Buhle?— iG: taylor_bella18🌸💞🌺 (@Nhlonipo18) March 15, 2018
Where does Buhle come's from?#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/LWdlPsYzTM
When Simz finally made her appearance on Thursday‚ fans could hardly contain their excitement. They flooded social media with messages welcoming her to the show.
Welcome Buhle 😊kusazoba shushu🔥#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ZKIm4S6Oyr— Thokozile 🌹 Skosana (@TherealThoko) March 15, 2018
@SimzNgema is "Buhle" 🙆🙆😍😍😵😵.— Nictophillic Savage (@Al_Rorino) March 15, 2018
Oh ma gawsh, oh ma word, oh ma gawsh
This gets better and better #TheQueenMzansi #DstvCatchUp
Simz😍 is back on TV #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Xf53lTJtu0— Gods Plan🙏🏽 (@spheh_phakathi) March 15, 2018
Others were captivated by Simz' character and begged her to bring more spicy info.
eish mara lammona Buhle mara?🤪🤪🤪 #thequeenmzansi pic.twitter.com/v9zjyrk5Nt— Mokhwaethe Makwela (@moqyt) March 15, 2018
Guyz did you see how scared Buhle looked tlhe #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/fLTQTG8phD— Future Billionaire (@Exotee) March 15, 2018
Aaaaii😏I saw that coming...Tebza is a satan😈Buhle phela we waiting for more information🔎#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/uovE3kmHc3— Kgomotso Modise (@KgomotsoModis15) March 15, 2018