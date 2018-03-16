News

Simz Ngema finally debuts on The Queen and she brought files!

By Kyle Zeeman - 16 March 2018 - 12:45
Image: Instagram

Simz Ngema's new TV character should be elected to the office of the public protector because the girl has brought more files than the storage cabinet could fit.

The star‚ who took a break from the small screen after the death of her husband‚ Dumi Masilela last year‚ finally made her debut on popular drama series The Queen on Thursday night as Slay Queen Buhle.

Fans first heard about Buhle when she made a secret call to Kea (played by Dineo Moeketsi) to warn her about her new boo Tebogo (played by Fezile Makhanya).

The masses were intrigued.

When Simz finally made her appearance on Thursday‚ fans could hardly contain their excitement. They flooded social media with messages welcoming her to the show.

Others were captivated by Simz' character and begged her to bring more spicy info.

Mara Louw's messy exit from The Queen

The Queen actress Mara Louw has left the building.
Shwashwi
4 days ago

Simz pens heartfelt letter to herself

Despite facing some of life's hardest challenges over the past six months‚ Simz Ngema continues to soldier on.
Entertainment
14 days ago

Simz Ngema on Broken Vows‚ 2018 plans and writing a book

Actress Simphiwe 'Simz' Ngema is excited about returning to the small screen on e.tv's Broken Vows.
Entertainment
2 months ago

