Breastfeeding their babies in public most natural thing in world for mothers to do

When Linda Mtoba, the TV actress and former Isibaya star, took to social media to say breastfeeding in public was not a shame, some people took her statement the wrong way.

Some thought it was a self-promoting stunt, to announce to the public that she has a new baby and so on.

But Mtoba's public stance reminded me of what happened a few years ago in a long queue at the home affairs offices in Randburg.

We'd been standing there for almost an hour when suddenly there was this loud verbal exchange.

A young black woman, one of those who think they are sophisticated because they are wearing weaves and their skin is bleached, was castigating an older black woman in isiZulu: "Sorry, sisi, but you can't breastfeed in public. What are white people going to say? It's very backward."

The older woman was rural in demeanour and she immediately stopped breastfeeding the baby.

The baby started wailing frantically. But even before the child started crying, I had already started moving towards the two women.