Sindi Dlathu, Hlomla Dandala and Moshidi Motshegwa team up for new telenovela

Television channel Vuzu AMP is undergoing a huge facelift in the New Year.

For starters, it will change its name to 1Magic on 29 January 2018 – DStv Channel 103 for DStv Premium customers.

One of the new biggest shows on the channel will be a telenovela titled The River.

The show will be spearheaded by a star-studded cast of Sindi Dlathu, Hlomla Dandala and Moshidi Motshegwa.

The plot-line for the shows follows the deadly result that comes when the greedy world of society’s upper crust collides with that of ordinary common folk.

On 2 February, a new local TV drama will also premiere on the channel called Unmarried.