God's plan? Here's how fans think The Queen's Kea will sort out Tebogo
After The Queen's Kea (played by Dineo Moeketsi) again refused to accept that marrying Tebogo (Fezile Makhanya) was probably the worst idea in the WHOLE entire world‚ Twitter users are now convinced she has a plan to make him pay.
Kea's mom (played by Connie Ferguson) had him running for the heels after she pulled a gun on him earlier this week‚ but Kea has stuck by her dude despite him treating her worse than the floor towel.
Kea also had us shooketh when sis claimed that the man who told her mom about the abuse‚ Prince (played by Moshe Ndiki)‚ was just exaggerating.
After she begged Tebogo not to move out this week‚ only for him to turn around and kick her out of her own home‚ Twitter fans were convinced that Kea was about to pull off a master plan.
Here's just some of the things they think might be going down.
She's marrying him to get coins in a divorce settlement
#TheQueenMzansi Kea wants to marry in community first and divorce— Lebogang Nthite (@lebonthite) April 12, 2018
Guys, if Kea gets married to Tebogo and she files for divorce in a week or two there-after that would be great! Sign that pre-nup and get more money, you can afford a great lawyer plus wena Mkhathini😀✊🏽 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/kZjF2910Ju— Aura.Mdluli💦 (@auratilwe_) April 10, 2018
She's going to embarrass him at the wedding
#thequeenmzansi so vele kea will embarrass Tebogo in front of phakwa bantu? pic.twitter.com/4Z5pIGCIda— kAy sAm Lehabe (@LehabeSamuel) April 12, 2018
She's going to fight back when he least suspects it
I have a feeling Kea is going to throw a bomb very soon 😑#TheQueenMzansi— tebogoM (@tebzarati) April 12, 2018
#thequeenmzansi— Morning🍷💦_bangzNdlovu (@bangzndlovu) April 6, 2018
I've been waiting for Kea to strike back😑
I'm tired now!😑 pic.twitter.com/rshqBHKbF7
Or she will just vat & sit until he eventually dies of old age
Look at this stupid girl Kea playing "the good wife" mxm #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/blRaskhIRR— Winifred Madikizela Mandela✊ (@KhayaBusakwe) April 12, 2018
Tebogo is telling the truth he will love Kea till death do them apart. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/zBLohAiy6b— #Zanyiwe_Nomzamo_Madikizela-Mandela_RSA🇿🇦 (@NjUhuruMapapu) April 12, 2018
Either way‚ fans are gatvol of Tebogo's tricks and are quarter to beating him with a long stick.
I hate Tebogo so much. Yoooh guys. I am aggravated! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/eXTzjpQWll— Mosa Seshibe 🦄 (@_Mosankie) April 12, 2018
The Queen never disappoints, shem. Haaaa, Tebogo your days are numbered #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/pEtaMSujxq— Mpho Rangwako (@Mpho_Rangwako) April 12, 2018
They said that Tebogo was in the same WhatsApp group of evil as Goodness (played by Zenande Mfenyana)‚ after she once again visited with her evil tendencies and talked smack about the Khoza family. But don't stress‚ the Twitter troops were called to deal with her.
Yoh yoh yoh yoh Goodness 🙀🙀🙀🙀 omg this girl is really EVIL #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/sUWoinOpCq— Godfrey Geneva (@GodfreyGeneva) April 12, 2018
Tebogo and Goodness #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/gVX7YUp6n9— Asemahle Nombombo (@AseNombombo) April 12, 2018