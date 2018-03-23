Fezile Makhanya has audiences on tenterhooks

"So I sat down and spoke to Moeketsi on set, on how we could better the relationship between Tebogo and Kea so that it is convincing," he says.

This investment paid off, as they struck up a great rapport and chemistry that the audiences are buying into.

"Tebogo doesn't shout when he's angry. It's in his eyes. It took a lot from me to play this guy. I came home emotionally tired. I would take a shower and sleep.

"The reception has been amazing. If they hate you as a character and a person you know that you've done a good job."

As time turns the page, Makhanya continues to prove his worth in the industry.

Not only is he splendid in The Queen, he also stars in Unmarried, also on Mzansi Magic.

It has been a cleverly calculated career move and a manoeuvre towards greatness. "I took a decision last year to play challenging roles and get rid of the Sandile character from Rockville. I wanted to be the opposite and see how far I could take it," he says.