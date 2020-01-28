Tumi Masemola shuts down weaves vs natural hair debate: Wear what you want, girl

Tumi Masemola is the latest celeb to share her thoughts on the ongoing debate about natural hair, urging her followers to wear their hair however they feel comfortable.

The debate was thrown back into the spotlight recently when a schoolgirl was allegedly sent home and told to cut her long braids.

While social media users fought about the “evils” of wearing a weave, Tumi took to social media to share a snap of her in an elegant wig.

She acknowledged the debate between wigs, natural hair and weaves, but then shut it down real quick.

“This whole debate of natural hair vs wig or weave is like debating between silk and cotton underwear. Wear what you want girl,” she wrote, alongside the hashtag “freedom”.