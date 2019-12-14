Zozibini Tunzi has taught our children to embrace their natural selves, says Zizo Tshwete

“Zozibini, together with all South Africans and everybody who stood behind you, you have all sent a very clear message to our children that our authentic selves have a space in the universe!

“I am crying typing this up! I am beyond proud of this milestone in your life. If anybody needs reminding that our absolute wildest dreams are possible — today is that exact reminder,” Zizo said.

She then wished Zozibini well on her journey and in all she planned to do.

“Zozibini, may you continue to be guided to execute your mission with the purity of heart, unconditional love for all who you will impact and go on to be effective in every single space that you occupy! Camagu, Sisi omhle! Camagu!”

Zozibini won the pageant in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Sunday.