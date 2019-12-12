This is why supporting the black hair industry matters

STYLES THROUGH THE AGES

Besides offering a kind of refuge, salons were also where we got to recreate some of our favourite icons’ best looks. In the late ’70s, when big disco hair was fashionable, thanks to the likes of Diana Ross, women would exit salons with their hair blown out or wearing slightly straightened afro textured wigs, commonly known at the time as“R Fifties”. In the ’80s it was all about the perm— the natural afro texture was traded in for sleek, glossy curls. Fast forward to the ’90s through to the 2000s and salons were churning out bum length box braids inspired by Boom Shaka, or fringed pixie cuts as a result of people asking for the popular “Rihanna” cut.

“Hair dressers and salons have always played a critical role in the community, especially in the lives of black women — both for economic and personal empowerment,” says Victor Msomi, salon owner and Inoar ambassador stylist. “Hairdressers play an important role in the empowerment of black women to feel confident, for example, in the workplace and socially, so a hairdresser being on top of the latest trends is important. Women turn to their hairdressers for advice — not just for their hair, but also life advice in general — that has not changed!” says Msomi.