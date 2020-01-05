Our top 5 moments of Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, promoting nothing but self-love
Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi, proudly represents the country as Miss Universe 2019.
Zozibini has and continues to inspire us with her natural beauty and ongoing promotion of self-love and the importance of embracing your own culture, heritage and country.
Here are our 5 favourite Instagram moments from lovely Zozibini:
Of all the important national holidays we have in South Africa, heritage day is one of those that rank very high in my heart. It is so because of what it symbolizes. South Africa has had a very difficult past and yet today we are able to stand and celebrate our individualities, identities and rich culture together as South Africans. I plead though that this year's heritage day be extra special . I ask that we please open our hearts and extend our love and celebration of culture throughout the rest of Africa. We are one people after all. We are Africans. Happy Heritage Day maAfrika Amahle!
Zozibini shows her love for her country and heritage through this pic, asking us as Africans to “extend our love and celebration of culture throughout the rest of Africa. We are one people after all. We are Africans,” she wrote.
“My skin absorbs the sun and my hair defies gravity. You can't tell me I'm not magical — A black woman.”
Well, we simply cannot disagree, Zozi. You are magical.
I’m asking the people of South Africa to be part of the fabric of my Miss Universe National Costume by writing love letters that pledge support for the women of this country. It is my hope that these pledges will start, and continue a conversation around gender-based violence. We have to start the narration where right-thinking people act as role models for those who think it’s okay to mistreat women. That’s my aim with my campaign. To be part of my #MissSALoveLetter, make your pledge by visiting www.heforshe.org and share your message of love to the women of South Africa on Twitter and Facebook. By using #heforshe and #MissSALoveLetter as well as @official_misssa and @zozitunzi, your message of unity will be seen by the Universe.
Zozi proudly stood behind a UN podium, spreading her message of love and unity. We couldn’t help but be filled with pride.
The comment section exploded with love for her. As one Instagrammer, Khatoon Smith, commented, “I have never supported a Miss SA as much as I support you. You are an inspiration.”
A reminder to all women to love their natural selves, and we wholeheartedly agree that the crown sits beautifully on Zozi’s head.
I am the first Miss South Africa to wear the Buhle crown by @americanswissza . The introduction of the new crown symbolizes so much to me. It stands for a new dawn. It symbolizes change and bravery. I have been very vocal about my mission to break beauty stereotypes. I believe in inclusion and representation in every shape and form, and with the help of @official_misssa I am well on my way. Ubuhle bethingo lenkosazana- The beauty of the rainbow. Women are multi-faceted just like the rainbow. We are not one dimensional. We come in all shapes, sizes and shades. One thing we all have in common is that we powerful and we are Queens. ? @willembotha ? @zukiraolekamakeup_
Everything about this post encompasses the rawness of Zozi and her message. Zozi wrote about her passion to break beauty stereotypes and the importance of Ubuhle bethingo lenkosazana — the beauty of the rainbow.
She talks of multifaceted women, all different shapes, sizes and shades, yet all powerful queens.