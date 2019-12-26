Here's how Zozibini Tunzi led the natural hair movement

Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi instantly became an inspiration to black women when she scooped the prestigious crown, while rocking her natural pixie cut.

Zozibini's decision to not wear a weave during the pageant instantly inspired other women to embrace their natural hair and beauty.

Soon after winning the title, she shared on Instagram that she hoped to make SA proud in her first post as Miss SA.

“Here sits the crown, beautifully so on my kinky coarse hair. I hope I make SA proud.”

Since her win, Zozibini sparked a nationwide movement that inspired women to rock their natural crowns.