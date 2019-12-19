Zozibini Tunzi on her new roommate, Miss USA, Oprah & the Springboks

Just six months ago Zozibini Tunzi was an eager intern at a Cape Town public relations firm. Then in August she won Miss SA and her life changed instantly.

But on December 8 her trajectory rocketed when she was crowned Miss Universe 2019 in a star-studded pageant in Atlanta in the US.

For many, the sudden catapult into the international limelight would be difficult to manoeuvre. But Tunzi, 26, the daughter of an Eastern Cape high school principal and a national education department official, has taken it with grace and finesse.

This week she moved into a luxury apartment in Manhattan, New York City. It will be her home for the year of her reign.

"The apartment is so fantastic, with the most beautiful view," she told the Sunday Times.

"There are three bedrooms and my roommate is Miss USA [Cheslie Kryst], so that's the exciting thing, having a roommate ... especially moving to a city and a country that you don't know. I think she and I are going to get along so well."

Tunzi hit the ground running on her first day as Miss Universe, with an early-morning wake-up call to get ready for her television interview on Good Morning America, the nation's most-watched morning programme, with over 3.7-million viewers.

That was followed by nine more media interviews before lunchtime and a jam-packed schedule of back-to-back appearances, more interviews, fittings, photo shoots and charity events through the day and evening.

The schedule is frenetic but the perks include a substantial salary - believed to be more than $100,000 (about R1.5m) in total - use of the apartment, clothing, styling, travel and living expenses. But most important for her is the huge exposure she will receive for the causes and charities she supports - including those in SA.