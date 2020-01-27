Book a seat at SME Summit to win one of 50 copies of ‘Sweat Scale $ell’

Business growth expert and author of Sweat Scale $ell, Pavlo Phitidis, has joined the line-up of high-profile speakers at the Standard Bank SME Summit presented in partnership with Business Day TV.

Phitidis joins a list of experts committed to the development of entrepreneurship and SME success who will be sharing their insights at the event, which takes place on March 5 2020 at the Empire Conference and Events Venue in Parktown, Johannesburg.

Other confirmed speakers and panellists at the SME summit include:

Dion Chan g : founder of Flux Trends ;

Brett StClair : digital disruptor and co-founder of Teraflow ;

Rapaleng Rabana : founder of Rekindle Learning ;

Asha Patel: head of marketing: South Africa of Google;

Ernest North : co-founder of Naked ;

Dominic Gaobepe : author of C hange your Story, Change your Life;

Keneilwe ‘Kenzy’ Mohapi : host of the Weekends with Kenzy Show on Jacaranda FM;

Phumi Mashigo : MD of Ignitive ;

Jonathan Smit : founder and MD of PayFast ;

Stephan Steyn: l ead sales of Hewlett Packard Enterprises;

Pierre Cassuto : global CMO and CEO for Africa at Humanz ;

Verushen Redd y : head of digital strategy at Promise Group ;

Tshibvumo Sikhwivhilu : CEO of Lamo Solar ;

Lynette Magasa : CEO of Boniswa Corporate Solutions ; and

Idan Jaan: co-founder and CEO, Fundrr

Fifty copies of Phitidis’s book Sweat Scale $ell - described as “a playbook on how any business owner can find growth in a low-growth economy” - are up for grabs for the first 50 tickets purchased in January 2020. The offer ends on January 31 2020.

Ticket price: R795 excluding VAT

The lead sponsor of the SME summit is Standard Bank, in partnership with Business Day TV. Joint headline partners include Hewlett Packard Enterprise and SYSDBA. Corporate partners include Adams & Adams, BDO, FPD Business School, Monday.com, Payfast, Santam, Bizzamm, Constantia Insurance Company, MiWay Business Insurance, and 5 Elements Smart Solutions.

For more information, visit www.smesummit.co.za



Watch the highlights from 2019 below