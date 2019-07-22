Ciara, Basetsana Kumalo & Lunga Shabalala: see what your favourite celebs got up to this weekend
We’ve waved goodbye to yet another weekend and hello to a new week! If you’ve got the Monday blues or you’re looking for a little inspiration to activate work mode, we’ve got your weekly fix of the fun things your favourite celebs got up to.
From magical music festivals abroad to trekking for a good cause, here’s what your fave celebs got up to.
Ciara had the cutest twinning moment with her daughter, Sienna. The pair were soaking up some sun in matching swimwear. We need someone to call Tyra Banks because the little one is well on her way to top model status with that pose!
A good friend of my husband Gil Oved bought us tickets to see the absolutely spectacular American Musical: Hamilton as an anniversary gift at the Richard Rodgers theater on Broadway. The show is sold out till November, I don't know how he pulled that one off, but then again I'm not surprised as @gilovedsa makes things happen. We love you and Aviva and your precious little boy Elai. Thank you for the unforgettable memory. It was BEYOND! 😘 Happy birthday Aviva darling, wishing you a beautiful year ahead. Mazel tov. ♥️
Basetsana Kumalo was doing what media moguls do best: run the streets of the big Apple, New York like it ain't a thing! Kumalo was in New York with her hubby Romeo where they celebrated their anniversary by wartching a sold out show on Broadway.
Lunga Shabalala is chasing summer in the Maldives. While he’s on vacation, the rumour mill is on a trip of its own as many suspect he’s on baecation with Thando Thabethe who’s also been posting saucy snaps from the Maldives.
Skeem Saam actor, Clement Maosa, took things to new heights when he climbed the highest peak in Africa, Mount Kilimanjaro this weekend. Maosa took part in the annual Trek4Mandela expedition. We stan a man with tenacity!
Self-proclaimed Gqom King, DJ Lag is bagging international gigs left right and centre and this weekend was no different. The star played at the Sónar Festival in Barcelona along other local superstars FAKA, Petit Noire and our favourite Limpopo champion, Sho Madjozi. He then headed to Germany for the festival.