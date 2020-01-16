Young people must network to turn academic achievement into success

Academic achievement is important, no doubt. But it is no guarantee for success.

Growing up, I was told you go to school, get good marks, go to university, get a good job and have a great life.

It sounds pretty straightforward, right? But this thinking assumes and implies certain conditions in society while at the same time concealing the fact that success is not linear.

So, as the excitement over the top achievers of matric 2019 subsides, it is time for sober reflection.

"Education is the key to success." This phrase has become a mantra. It is used to encourage children to take their schooling seriously because it is the only way to improve their lot in life.

Many young people in contemporary SA who have overcome myriad hurdles to learning to finish school and get a university degree or two have become disillusioned.

Education for them has not been a path to a great job and a great life.