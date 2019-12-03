Drivers' 'short right' to smart look

There was a change of scenario at Civic Centre taxi rank in Vanderbijlpark, south of Johannesburg, yesterday, with men walking around wearing white shirts and ties.

These were not men selling insurance policies but were taxi drivers who have become part of the taxi industry transformation where drivers are required to wear formal clothes three days a week and a golf T-shirt for two days so as to look representable and professional in the industry.

The idea came with Gauteng chairperson for the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) Buti Mkonza.

Molefe Mpitso, 48, a father of three from Civic Centre Taxi Association, said when he woke up in the morning he felt proud of himself and for the first time he left his house in Sebokeng a happy man.

"I have always felt that to be a taxi driver is just to keep myself busy. I never took my job seriously but today I felt something different. My passengers were shocked to see me in formal clothes and everyone greeted me with respect.

"You know, when you look good you also feel good. I like the idea of wearing formal clothes as that means passengers will no longer look down on us and hopefully they will understand that this is also a job that put food on the table for our families."