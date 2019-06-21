Zahara is single and looking for 'an African prince'

But just three weeks ago Zahara was still referring to Ian as her "man". She also still follows him on social media.

The couple said shortly after their romance started that they had plans to get married.

Zahara's cousin and manager Oyama Dyosiba claimed the singer has been single for a while and joked that he could not remember a time when she wasn't available.

"It seems like forever. She has always been single in my mind. We want to forget the past and now move on."

He said Zahara was looking for "an African prince" who could treat her right.

Zahara laughed in agreement and said that while hot and rich may be on the list of requirements, she was looking for a God-fearing man.

"I don't want much. I just want someone who is God-fearing. I am a Christian and I want someone that is God-fearing and will respect me."

But she is taking it slow and said she was focusing on her career at the moment.

"I recently came back from Rwanda where I had several great performances and was also given an award. I am focusing on music and what happens, happens."