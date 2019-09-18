Zahara wants to sign Idols SA twins if they don't win

Idols SA twins Viggy and Virginia Qwabe have captured the hearts of Mzansi with their undeniable talent, and Zahara is ready to take them under her wing if they don't end up winning the show.

The pair have performed several songs by Zahara during their journey on Idols SA so far this season, and speaking to our sister publication TshisaLIVE this week Zahara said she had been watching and was super impressed.

She said the pair had opened for her at a show in 2017, later sharing a picture of their meeting on social media.