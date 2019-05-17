Mobi Dixon vies for Sama top dog title

To understand Mobi Dixon's work ethic and smarts, look at his physique.

The former Eastern Cape Under-19 body-building champion is now riding the crest as a sought-after DJ, and goes to next month's SA Music Awards (Sama25) as a nominee in the Best Dance Album category.

He has a fighting chance of doing well, after all, muscling in has been his thing.

The 34-year-old father of one was bullied at school so much that to defend himself he trained a lot in the gym and his body responded by developing quickly. All buffed up and burly, he took up body-building as a sport while studying and pursuing his ultimate dream of music.

He shares with me some of the lessons from keeping fit.

"Gym teaches you a lot of lessons such as consistency. You can't achieve much if you're not consistent and the same applies in my art. You have to constantly and consistently keep up the work, discipline and sacrifice. You have to commit and stick to routine, same thing when it comes to my business.