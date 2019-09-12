Artist on caffeine high after achieving Guinness World Record mission

A small town artist broke the Guinness World Record for the largest portrait using coffee granules.

Percy Maimela, 33, from Winterveld north of Pretoria successfully created a 25 square metre image of popular DJ black coffee.

“I am extremely humbled to have achieved a Guinness World Record title doing what I love, art! My favourite medium is using salt for my portraits, however, we thought that it would be most fitting to use coffee granules to create the mosaic of my role model DJ Black Coffee.”

The display will remain available for public viewing in Sandton City until Saturday.

Maimela who is the father of a five-year-old boy said he always had a knack for art but didn’t know he would be able to make a career out of it. He is mostly known for using salt to create portraits of his muses.

“We didn’t have mentors and there were no examples of artists where I’m from.”

He said after he matriculated he wanted to study to become a scientist because it was expected of him.

“I wanted to go to varsity to study science because of the system. So I was going to do a more traditional job. Then I realised that art was more for me and I tried to study multimedia but there was no space for me.”