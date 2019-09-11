Black Coffee teams up with Usher for a hot summer track

House music maestro DJ Black Coffee has dropped a hot summer track with Grammy-winning American R&B star Usher.

Their new house collaboration is called LaLaLa. Using Black Coffee’s signature up-tempo style the groovy dance number is backed by Usher’s trademark soulful voice.

The two first teamed up on stage last year at the star-studded Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 concert at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. They set the stage alight with a special mesh-up of Black Coffee’s We Dance Again and Usher’s Without You.

“He (Usher) is one of the coolest people that I have ever met, that’s where it starts for me. I love to work with cool people. I think I consciously choose to work with cool people,” Black Coffee said.

“I remember when he was in South Africa and I had a gig in Pretoria. He was like ‘yo I wanna come’. I went to the hotel and I picked him up. No security, it was just me and him.

“We got into the car and we went to Pretoria. I was playing in a club on a rooftop and people couldn’t believe he was there. That’s how cool he is and we have been in touch. We want to work on other [things] together. It wasn’t hard to create with him.”

Black Coffee’s colourful resume of international collaborations include Drake and Jorja Smith on Get It Together; featuring on the remix of In Common by Alicia Keys as well as teaming up with David Guetta and Delilah Montagu on Drive.