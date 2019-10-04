Soccer

Pitso Mosimane has a sly dig at 'rested' Chiefs

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 04 October 2019 - 09:10
Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has added to the chorus of those who feel Chiefs are benefiting from favourable refereeing decisions.
Image: Muzi Ntombela / BackpagePix

The mind games in this season's title race have already begun, with Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane firing the first salvo at the seemingly revived Kaizer Chiefs.

Amakhosi have had a dream start to the season after previous years of anguish that had turned them into a laughing stock.

The Soweto giants are currently at the summit of the Premiership with 19 points after eight games.

With tongue in cheek, Mosimane said he believes the time has come for Chiefs to end their drought.

"Chiefs are doing very well. They are doing their business properly and they have a lot of fight.

"It's a normal reaction for them to come out like this.

"I mean, how further low can they go? They hit it [rock bottom] and are coming back," he said.

"I call them a well-rested team and they should be able to compete for the league. They play every next [other] Saturday, so they have the energy and time to fix their problems.

"We [Sundowns] have to play every three days. They are the favourites, for me."

Rival fans of Chiefs have been up in arms because of what is seen as favourable officiating from referees during games.

"When it's Chiefs it's always a penalty. I must also benefit if Chiefs is benefitting from mistakes of the referees," Mosimane quipped in a post-match interview.

The well-oiled Brazilians are not too far adrift of the leaders in this early stage of the race. Sundowns have two games in hand and are five points behind with 14 points.

The African giants cruised to a 2-1 win over Black Leopards at the intimidating Thohoyandou Stadium in midweek.

"It is good to have an away win and also to catch up with our games in hand," Mosimane said.

"It's a difficult place to come and win [Venda] but we were able to take our chances."

