Stimela give an emotional show at Legends Picnic

Emotions ran high during the first Stimela performance after the death of drummer Isaac “Mnca” Mtshali at the Legends Picnic in Mbombela, Mpumalanga on Saturday.

Band leader, Sam Ndlovu, whose voice is similar to that of the late Ray Phiri, called on stage Phiri’s sons Akhona and Pholo Phiri who were in attendance at the picnic.

The picnic also hosted Mbongeni Ngema with his theatrical music, music icon Tshepo Tsola and Nothembi Mkhwebane.

Caiphus Semenya could not make it to the event due to an illness. He apologised via a video for missing the event.

Ndlovu said they were emotional because each time they sang and seeing the families of both Mtshali and Phiri, made them miss their late former band leaders.