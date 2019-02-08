Nina Simone brought back to life

Legendary jazz singer Nina Simone must have been jumping around with joy in her grave when local stars brought her story to life.

Nina Simone Four Women musical opened on Wednesday at the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg, to mark Black History Month in the US.

It features the country's finest actresses Busi Lurayi, Lerato Mvelase, Noxolo Dlamini and Mona Monyane Skenjane. The four women killed it in all fronts, from singing to acting.

The story is set at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, in the aftermath of the 1963 bombing that killed four girls.

The play brings Simone together with helper Aunt Sarah, played by Mvelase, mixed race activist Sephronia, played by Dlamini, and motormouth classy hooker Sweet Thing, played by Skenjane.

Written by Christina Ham, the script is packed with tons of twists, turns and whims as one attempts to understand Simone's role.