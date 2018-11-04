Tabia making waves
There is a new melodic voice about to take local Afropop/soul music by storm.
Her name is Tabia Thembeka Khumalo known simply as Tabia from Diepkloof in Soweto and her majestic delivery is sure to earn her place among the greats.
Take a listen to her single Moratiwa Waka and Ng'yesaba delivered with such passion and conviction.
"Tabia is about joy, because she knows sorrow; faith because she almost lost hers; motivation because she wants people to be okay with failing and self love.
"I do music, soul, jazz, urban, to me it's about the message behind."
"I've never done a 9 to 5. I went to school with the money I made from being a backing vocalist and earned a degree in journalism and a certificate in website designing."
Tabia says she was raised by a single mother, doing piece jobs to raise her five siblings as she worked at different companies.
Her life took a turn for the better when she met Nonhlanhla Mahlangu a singer from her church in 2008 who took her under her wing.
"She taught me the ins and outs of music until 2009 when she introduced me to the legendary Sipho Mabuse and things started happening.
"I was 16 and in matric when I became his backing vocalist. Travelling with him, meeting other people opened doors for me.
Of her forthcoming album, she shares: "The songs are cutting edge and I'm talking about my real life experiences. Sometimes I wonder if I did well to expose my nakedness for the world to see, but I have a story to tell and a life to reform and minister to people.
She has the Vulamazulu Academy which focuses on grooming and mentoring boys.