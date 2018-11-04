Tabia making waves

There is a new melodic voice about to take local Afropop/soul music by storm.

Her name is Tabia Thembeka Khumalo known simply as Tabia from Diepkloof in Soweto and her majestic delivery is sure to earn her place among the greats.

Take a listen to her single Moratiwa Waka and Ng'yesaba delivered with such passion and conviction.

"Tabia is about joy, because she knows sorrow; faith because she almost lost hers; motivation because she wants people to be okay with failing and self love.

"I do music, soul, jazz, urban, to me it's about the message behind."

"I've never done a 9 to 5. I went to school with the money I made from being a backing vocalist and earned a degree in journalism and a certificate in website designing."

Tabia says she was raised by a single mother, doing piece jobs to raise her five siblings as she worked at different companies.

Her life took a turn for the better when she met Nonhlanhla Mahlangu a singer from her church in 2008 who took her under her wing.