Beauty scam victims speak

A desperate search for the "fountain of youth" has left one Johannesburg woman with stress wrinkles after she was scammed by a bogus beauty brand using actress Sindi Dlathu's image.

A Roodepoort, West Rand, project administrator who only wanted to be identified as Hellen was swindled of almost R1,500 in pursuit of the Nulante anti-aging cream.

Promising many to diminish ageing and get glowing skin without Botox, the fake product uses Dlathu's face, name and brand to lure unsuspecting victims.

Hellen, 42, told Sowetan yesterday she first learnt about Nulante after clicking on a link that led to a blog post about Dlathu's anti-ageing secrets on August 3.

"The headline for the article was that Sindi left Muvhango to pursue her beauty products. It claimed she had launched a skin product and they were using Bonang's [Matheba] name - giving a review of how she had used the product and it worked.

"I idolise Sindi. She's around my age and her skin is beautiful. So, I wanted to look like her if she was using those products."

At the end of the article it provided her with another link on how she can order the product for free for the first time.

However, she needed to pay R94 to ship the product to her. She filled in a form with her personal and banking details to complete the online purchase.