Sindi Dlathu having the time of her life

Playing a cold-hearted killer, that's the new exciting chapter in actress Sindi Dlathu's career.

After playing damsel-in-distress and matriarch Thandaza Mokoena on SABC2 soapie Muvhango for 20 years, Dlathu is shedding her good-girl persona with a complex villainous role in new telenovela The River.

The 43-year-old actress has been sinking her teeth into her role as mining magnate Lindiwe. Married to actor Hlomla Dandala's character Zweli, the glossy soap opera about the rich and fabulous will premiere on January 29.

The show will launch new channel 1Magic - DStv Channel 103 for Premium customers - as Vuzu Amp becomes a thing of the past.

Dlathu and Dandala are not the only powerhouse names on the show - Moshidi Motshegwa and Don Mlangeni Nawa will make their much-awaited TV comebacks.

"She [Lindiwe] is totally different from Thandaza, which is what I have been craving for a while. I think I had done all that I could do with Thandaza and I was just looking for a challenge," Dlathu said. "Lindiwe is 180-degrees different from Thandaza. You do not threaten her livelihood or family. She comes back hard. I'm having the time of my life.