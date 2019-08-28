Wife killer used to 'taunt' family in court

The brother of a Soweto woman who was gunned down by her ex-lover told the court yesterday how the man laughed at them during his court appearances.

This came out during sentencing procedures for Hector Sipho Mdletshe, who was found guilty of killing Nomsa Hilda Mbuyisa in Mofolo, Soweto, last year.

Mbuyisa's brother Themba Mazibuko told the court through an affidavit that even after Mdletshe was arrested for the murder, he and his family would swear at them and mock them during court proceedings.

"We had to stay in the same house with Sipho's family before and after the funeral. They showed us no respect even in our time of mourning. They acted as if Nomsa did not do anything for them when she was alive," Mazibuko said.

Mazibuko said this through a victim impact statement that was read into the record by prosecutor Deborah Zinn yesterday in the South Gauteng High Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court.

The report was presented in court to illustrate the impact of Mdletshe's actions in killing Mbuyisa.