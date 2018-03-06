When actor Raphael Griffiths joined Muvhango as Vusi Mukwevho eight years ago‚ he was greeted by a lot of hate for his "lack of acting skills‚" but he has picked himself up to earn his stripes in the industry since then.

The actor burst into the spotlight in 2009 as a presenter on SABC 2’s youth programme Q-base 28‚ and bagged a role on Muvhango straight after.

"When I started presenting‚ I knew for sure I could do it. But when I got into acting‚ I was not an actor and only after stepping into it I realised‚ 'man‚ you actually suck at this.' I also got a lot of people just brutalising me‚ everywhere even on social media and I thought‚ 'yoh‚ maybe I should quit."

Raphael said there was a time he got help from three acting coaches at once because he was not willing to accept that he was a bad actor.

He said he found mentors such as his on-screen mother Thandaza (Sindi Dlathu)‚ started reading more books and watched endless hours of online master classes.