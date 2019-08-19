Entertainment

David Tlale's mother dies

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 19 August 2019 - 11:40
FILE IMAGE: Joyce Tlale and David Tlale unveils his Autumn/Winter 2017 collection at the Rand Club in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan

Fashion designer David Tlale’s mother Joyce has died at the age of 75.

Joyce Tlale died on Sunday in Vosloorus on the East Rand after a short illness. Affectionately known to many in fashion as Granny, she was the designer’s biggest muse, often present at many of his showcases.

Last year, she was notably the face of her son’s spring/summer 2017-18 collection and modelled for the ad campaign.

“It is with great sorrow that the House of David Tlale announces the passing away of our beautiful dear mother Joyce Tlale,” family spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng told Sowetan LIVE.

“She departed yesterday, Sunday 18 August 2019, at Vosloorus, after a short illness. We remember Granny, as we affectionately called her, as a selfless, loving and supportive mother. May her soul rest in peace.

"Details of her funeral will be finalised in due course.”

