Lira opens fab new chapter in life at 40

It's been two weeks of fresh starts for songbird Lira.

First she separated from Robin Kohl, her husband of almost 10 years, late last month and then on Tuesday she became the first African woman to have a Barbie doll made in her image.

Lira, real name Lerato Molapo, is also opening a new chapter in her life having just turned 40.

"Turning 40 means new beginnings. There is nothing to be ashamed of. It means new achievements as well," she says.

"I like my life and how I look. I like how I feel and what's happening in my life. I just feel great."

Three months ago Lira received a life-changing phone call when Barbie's parent company Mattel contacted her.

It was a secret she had to guard with her life, even keeping it from her mother until the morning of the announcement on Tuesday.

Growing up in the streets of Daveyton, an East Rand township, such a history-making feat was never a possibility.

Lira held her very first Barbie at age 10. Even then it was not purchased specifically for her, it was a second-hand gift.

"I didn't grow up in that kind of environment. Barbies were out of reach for us," she recalls.