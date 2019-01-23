Oliver Mtukudzi dies at 66

Legendary Zimbabwean musician Oliver Mtukudzi has died at the age of 66.

His record label, Gallo Records, confirmed his death to Sowetan on Wednesday afternoon.

Head of marketing Carol Marabe from Gallo Records said: "We are not ready to give an official statement as we would like to give the family the go-ahead before us. We just want to make sure that we respect the family until a spokesperson has been selected."

A source close to Sowetan revealed that Mtukudzi had been admitted to hospital in December after falling ill.

His close friend Hugh Masekela died on this day last year.