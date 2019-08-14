Traditional healer Letang Tlome back to heal her fans through songs
Letang Tlome is getting ready stage her victorious music comeback. Renowned as one of the members of Adilah, the 2003 Coca-Cola Popstars winners, Tlome says it’s been 13 tumultuous years after the group’s fall from grace.
The 38-year-old singer told SowetanLIVE that at her lowest she was depressed – feeling like a failure – and suicidal.
Tlome credits answering her African spiritual calling last year as one of the things that helped her find her way back. She trained to become a traditional healer for five months last year after years of ignoring her calling.
“I can say I grew up with it and didn’t have an understanding of it. I grew up in a religious family and church was the thing – nothing else,” she told Sowetan.
“It shocked us as it was happening. So we just thought it was evil spirits. I would get sick and some things will happen to me that didn’t make sense. I have been to every church that one can image. I kept running and it got a hold of me. There was a time when my legs locked – there weren’t walking – and that was a turning point.”
Tlome now practices as a traditional healer. The mother of two girls added that motherhood saved her too.
“My kids are my saving grace. I probably would have given up long ago if it wasn’t for my kids,” she said. “There was a time I was so depressed and thought of suicide several times. Things were just not coming together. It wasn’t just musically. Even when I tried a 9 to 5 [job] it was just not working out. These kids pulled me back every time I looked at their faces.”
Tlome was last in studio in 2006. She has released a new single, Vusani. Fusing her spiritual journey into her sound, she describes her new music as urban Afro-soul.
“I’m no longer trying to sound like Beyonce. I have found my sound and voice. I have matured,” she explained.
“I found out all of this when I was answering my calling. There were certain songs that we were taught that connected with me on a deeper level. I thought, 'this is it'. I want people to find healing through my songs. I will like them to stay encouraged.”
Tlome said she was still in touch with the remaining members of Adilah, especially Karabo Motlhabi.