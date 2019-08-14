Traditional healer Letang Tlome back to heal her fans through songs

Letang Tlome is getting ready stage her victorious music comeback. Renowned as one of the members of Adilah, the 2003 Coca-Cola Popstars winners, Tlome says it’s been 13 tumultuous years after the group’s fall from grace.

The 38-year-old singer told SowetanLIVE that at her lowest she was depressed – feeling like a failure – and suicidal.

Tlome credits answering her African spiritual calling last year as one of the things that helped her find her way back. She trained to become a traditional healer for five months last year after years of ignoring her calling.

“I can say I grew up with it and didn’t have an understanding of it. I grew up in a religious family and church was the thing – nothing else,” she told Sowetan.

“It shocked us as it was happening. So we just thought it was evil spirits. I would get sick and some things will happen to me that didn’t make sense. I have been to every church that one can image. I kept running and it got a hold of me. There was a time when my legs locked – there weren’t walking – and that was a turning point.”

Tlome now practices as a traditional healer. The mother of two girls added that motherhood saved her too.