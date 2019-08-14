Yizo Yizo's Nomsa ready to fill deceased Nomhle Nkonyeni's big shoes in Scandal!

Former Yizo Yizo actress Charmaine Mtinta has the tough task of filling the bigs shoes of late actress Nomhle Nkonyeni in Scandal!. When Nkonyeni died last month, she was scheduled to film a big storyline that involved her much-loved and feisty character Lulama Langa.

After rewriting the scenes, as Sowetan previously reported, writers of the show decided not to recast the role, but rather have a sister to Nkonyeni’s character be introduced into the show.

Mtinta is being trusted with the new role that is just as equally feisty as Lulama's. “She played her part. I’m honoured to be on the show playing her sister,” Mtinta said.

“Sometimes I feel like I can see her on set just reprimanding me with that voice. Even when she reprimanded you the way she did, you knew it came from a place of love. She also spoke our language (Xhosa) so beautifully.”