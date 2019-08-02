Check your baby's heart health

For two years a mother from Katlehong on the East Rand battled to figure out what was wrong with her sickly child.

She later learned her daughter was born with a congenital heart defect that could have killed her from heart failure.

Queen Mabuyangwa, 29, said her daughter Thato, 2, was almost too old to receive a simple life-saving procedure because her child's heart defect was not picked up at birth.

"She was always sick and going to hospital. She had fever and shortness of breath. This was supposed to be picked up when she was born," she said.

Mabuyangwa said she took her child to different clinics because she was not getting better. "Even when I got job interviews I was unable to go because she was always sick."

The mother of two said it was only in March that she was told that her daughter had a hole in her heart that didn't close after birth. The only way for little Thato to recover would be through a nonsurgical closure of the hole.