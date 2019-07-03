Everything going right for TDK Macasette

Although TDK Macasette, real name Thandeka Mkhwanazi, has her hands full with a thriving career, the colourful gqom Barbie just keeps pushing boundaries.

Not only has the young lady from the Zulu kingdom just graduated with a degree in PR and communications from Durban University of Technology, she has also released an epic new song called left/right which is sure to get gqom fans dancing the night away and recently returned from a June 16 performance trip to the United States.

"It was amazing; well, studying was hard because I had to travel for school and I had to travel for work," she said.

But the young star said it has always been important to her and her family to study further to protect herself in the industry.

“When I went to New York I didn’t just go for the gigs but to do my own PR. I think it’s very important to network because you never know who you might come across. So it helps me a lot in the field that I am in,” said TDK.

"Also, of course, my family is very happy that I also have an education," she said.