Ihashi Elimhlophe signs record deal with Universal for his music to reach all over the world

Iconic maskandi singer Ihashi Elimhlophe has signed a recording deal with Universal Music Africa in an effort to take his brand to another level.

The new partnership was announced on Tuesday at the Universal Music offices in Rosebank where the artist gave a splendid performance.

Born Bheki Ngcobo, the legend who has been independent for years, said he joins Universal Music because he wants to take his music to the world.

The singer is set to drop his 29th offering titled Amawazawaza on July 26.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE, Ihhashe explained that for many years he has been doing everything by himself and had failed to penetrate the international market.

“The new deal will see my music reaching all over the world. I have travelled extensively and I know people love my music. But the problem is that it was not available.