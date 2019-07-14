Western Province coach John Dobson described Saturday’s 20-5 Currie Cup win over the Blue Bulls as ‘job done’ and no more.

WP outscored their old rivals by three tries to one but the final score flattered the home team slightly‚ especially as they somehow made it to halftime with the scores level at 5-5 after a dominant 40 minutes from the Bulls.

But in the context of a short campaign (each team only has six matches)‚ a win against a team as good as the Bulls was all that mattered for Dobson.

“We were completely aware that many of their players had played in a Super Rugby quarterfinal three weeks ago and a friendly against the Pumas last Friday while we had been out of action for a month‚ so it was job done‚” Dobson said.

‘We were rusty and were trying a lot of new combinations‚ so it was about gutsing it out.”