Casting agencies yet to pay TV extras for roles

Top casting agencies around Johannesburg and Pretoria have been accused of exploiting unemployed artists by charging them registration fees and not paying them for roles they played as extras.

The agencies are said to be sending artists to different films, TV commercials, drama series, and soapies, but leave them high and dry.

A group of about 200 artists, who have formed a group called Scammed and Unpaid, appeared on shows such as The Throne, The Queen, Generations: The Legacy, Rhythm City and TV commercials.

Others claim they paid registration fees to some of the agencies, but were never sent out to any job ever since.

These extras were promises wages of between R150 and R200 per day for the roles as extras. Some of the extras, who cannot be named for fear of victimisation, have been waiting for payments since 2017.

They told Sowetan how sometimes they would spend a day and night on a set, only to be paid R200.