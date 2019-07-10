Mambazo leader Shabalala becomes a musical

The life and times of scathamiya legend Joseph Shabalala will the told through a musical to be staged at the Soweto Theatre in September. The production - titled Mshengu: The Musical - and launched on Wednesday, is written by award-winning journalist and author Sandile Ngidi.

According to Ngidi, the Mshengu story will be staged nationally and will cover the lead singer's life, the formation of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, people he worked with, and being a leader and hero in his community. Xolani Majozi, the manager of Mambazo said it was very important to tell Shabalala's story. He said the plan was to take the story to Broadway. He said the idea to create such a story started in 2017.

Seasoned stage and television actor Desmond Dube will direct the musical.

After the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani run, Mshengu: The Musical will head to The Playhouse in Durban before returning to Gauteng at the Johannesburg Theatre.