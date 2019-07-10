Entertainment

Mambazo leader Shabalala becomes a musical

By Patience Bambalele - 10 July 2019 - 12:22
Joseph Shabalala was a member of the world-famous Ladysmith Black Mambazo.
Joseph Shabalala was a member of the world-famous Ladysmith Black Mambazo.
Image: Supplied

The life and times of scathamiya legend Joseph Shabalala will the told through a musical to be staged at the Soweto Theatre in September. The production - titled Mshengu: The Musical - and launched on Wednesday, is written by award-winning journalist and author Sandile Ngidi. 

According to Ngidi, the Mshengu story will be staged nationally and will cover the lead singer's life, the formation of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, people he worked with, and being a leader and hero in his community. Xolani Majozi, the manager of Mambazo said it was very important to tell Shabalala's story. He said the plan was to take the story to Broadway. He said the idea to create such a story started in 2017.

Seasoned stage and television actor Desmond Dube will direct the musical.

After the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani run, Mshengu: The Musical will head to The Playhouse in Durban before returning to Gauteng at the  Johannesburg Theatre.

READ MORE:

Ladysmith Black Mambazo to stage long-awaited isicathamiya awards

Five-time Grammy award-winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo will finally stage the long-awaited Cothoza Music Awards on June 22.
Entertainment
1 month ago

Legendary Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder fulfills a capella awards dream

Multi Grammy award-winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala has fulfilled his longtime dream for the isicathamiya music to be ...
Entertainment
2 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'The world has ended' Most hilarious memes we saw #SocialMediaDown
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X