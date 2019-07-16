Pineapples make sweet return

Villagers who revived disused pineapple farms in Bingqala, south of Peddie in the Eastern Cape, have built a growing agricultural enterprise.

The Bingqala Pineapple Co-operative was started in 2014 by community members who were employees of the farming projects which were funded and managed by the Ciskei Agricultural Corporation (Ulimocor).

In the late 1990s Ulimocor closed shop, and the pineapple farms suffered. But five years ago, community members remembered what had been feeding them in years gone by, and that's how the pineapple farms were revived.

Bingqala co-operative manager Litha Zitshu says farming pineapples has created jobs in his community.

Things are looking up as the nine-member board of Bingqala co-operative has secured a supply contract with East London food processor Summerpride Foods.