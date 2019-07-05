Desmond Dube to lead new Mzansi Magic drama

It took working with a young production team and cast mates in new drama series Impilo: The Scam for veteran actor Desmond Dube to break his four-year acting hiatus.

He leads the cast of the Mzansi Magic's TV drama premiering on Monday in the hotly-contested 8pm time slot.

Dube walks into the room almost unnoticed ahead of the special media screening that was held on Wednesday in the heart of Sandton.

He's dressed in incognito with all-black winter layers and bucket hat.

After the show that boasts an ensemble cast of Sthandiwe Kgoroge, Candice Modiselle, Siya Raymond, Naymaps Maphalala and Sipho Mdingo has screened, everyone wants a piece of Dube.

It comes as no surprise because from episode one, his nuanced portrayal of charismatic, cunning, vulnerable and funny con-artist Khulubuse steals every scene he's framed in.

"It's either people have seen me cruel and evil or they have seen me very charming and funny," he observes.

"This role is the perfect balance where he's likable, but very flawed. We don't see those characters on screen a lot where he's cunning, but vulnerable. One minute you like him, the next you hate him."

"Con-artists are actually confident people. There is something about confidence that draws in people. Being charismatic is a fragrance."

The storyline sees a desperate father (Dube) trying to settle his debt with ruthless gangster Pacino - played by a convincing Maphalala.